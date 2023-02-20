A Caldwell special education teacher has been arrested for allegedly abusing her students.
Kerry Black was allegedly witnessed abusing her students "by hitting, spanking and forcefully turning their heads," according to a Caldwell Police Department press release. The students were "preschool aged," the release said.
Black, 45, of Boise, was a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. She has been placed on administrative leave by the Caldwell School District and arrested by the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Black has been charged with five counts of misdemeanor injury to a child and five counts of misdemeanor battery, according to the release and the Ada County Jail arrest log.
“Our first priority at the Caldwell School District is to provide a safe learning environment for all students. We were made aware of a situation involving Ms. Black, which violated this expectation and we immediately took action. Ms. Black was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be returning to the classroom," Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French said in the release. "We appreciate our partnership with the Caldwell Police Department. Our administrative team has reached out to all the families involved. Counselors will be available for the families."
Lincoln Elementary administrators informed the school's resource officer of Black's alleged behavior on Feb. 14, the release said, and a criminal investigation began immediately. The alleged abuse occurred between Jan. 17 and Feb. 10, the release said.
“When I first learned about this incident, I was in utter disbelief to hear that the most vulnerable population of students — our children with disabilities — were being abused by the very person who should have been protecting them. This type of behavior is outright repulsive and disheartening," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said. "Ms. Black’s behavior in the classroom was abhorrent at best and inexcusable. Let this be an example for anyone else who even thinks about laying a hand on our children at school. I empathize with each child and thei respective family, as this will leave an indelible mark in their life."