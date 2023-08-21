Hoadley briefing 2

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit.

 KTVB screenshot

BOISE — More than two dozen people suspected of distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon have been federally indicted.

Investigations by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force have resulted in the federal indictments of 25 defendants on drug trafficking and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced at a press conference Monday morning.

