BOISE — More than two dozen people suspected of distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon have been federally indicted.
Investigations by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force have resulted in the federal indictments of 25 defendants on drug trafficking and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced at a press conference Monday morning.
A total of 98 pounds of methamphetamine, 21,000 fentanyl pills and 531 grams of fentanyl powder were seized in drug trafficking offenses. In addition, law enforcement seized 38 firearms, three bulletproof vests and $121,615. Hurwit described the seizures as one of the largest in Idaho.
According to court records, several defendants are allegedly associated with local street gangs with ties to the Jalisco Nuevo Generation Cartel of Mexico.
“The Jalisco Cartel is one of the main cartels responsible for the influx of methamphetamine and fentanyl into our communities,” Matthew Gomm, Drug Enforcement Administration assistant special agent in Charge, said in a press release.
Evidence showing cartel ties in these current cases is unavailable as cases continue, but will be forthcoming, Hurwit said.
“Generally speaking, it’s well documented that based on the flow of illicit drugs into this country, it starts with the cartels,” Hurwit said. “The cartels use people to run the drugs into our country.”
The investigations included several defendants who have pleaded guilty. This includes Isaac Bright, a member of the Latin Kings gang who pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on Feb. 14.
“People think of Idaho as this idyllic place,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “That’s a misnomer. Unfortunately, this is not the tourism attraction, to be in a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.”
Western Idaho is a part of one of 33 HIDTAs across the nation, Donahue said. This includes Canyon and Ada counties as well as Oregon’s Malheur County, according to the federal HIDTA page.