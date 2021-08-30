BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s Shelter Better Task Force is close to releasing its report on housing the city’s homeless population.
The task force held its eighth and final meeting Monday, when leaders of three subcommittees within the task force presented their groups’ recommendations, which will be compiled in a written report in the coming days. Subcommittees covered best practices, community criteria and recommendations to leadership for a future shelter, or shelters.
One issue that found consensus among task force members is the necessity of a low barrier shelter — such as Interfaith Sanctuary, a nonprofit that operates an emergency shelter.
“There is need in our community to continue to have a low barrier shelter,” said Annie McCutcheon, one of five neighborhood leaders on the task force. A low barrier shelter is one that has minimal requirements for entry. Interfaith Sanctuary, for example, admits felons but not people convicted of sex crimes.
The task force, formed by McLean, is charged with preparing a recommendation for a site and a tally of best practices for sheltering Boise’s homeless population. McLean formed the task force after Interfaith Sanctuary publicized plans to build a new, expanded shelter on West State Street. Those plans have received significant pushback from potential neighbors.
The task force is not making a decision on Interfaith Sanctuary’s plans but is simply making recommendations to the nonprofit and city leaders, who will ultimately decide whether to greenlight the proposed shelter.
The task force found that Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed location on State Street is likely the best option for a homeless shelter based on criteria such as cost, zoning and availability — although not everyone agrees. City staff completed a land scan which produced a list of about 60 potential sites and presented them to the task force last week.
“We looked at all those different sites around the city and there was only one that met all the criteria, which is kind of mind-blowing,” said Tom Helmer, president of the Sunset Neighborhood Association. “It’s interesting that, clearly, Interfaith Sanctuary knew that, and they did their research … a long time ago.”
Katy Decker, president of the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, said, “I would still push back on the ‘this is the spot’ narrative, a little … I think that you could still go more deeply in that land scan before just writing off any other parcel in Boise.”
Several task force members said there should exist an agreement between the shelter and surrounding neighborhood. Others were skeptical that a conditional use permit — an agreement between the city and landowner, tied to a property through the permitting process — would be enforced. If a shelter were housing more tenants than the limits spelled out in a permit, how would anyone know? asked Andrew Kukla, pastor at First Presbyterian Church.
Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg said the city’s code enforcement office monitors conditions of a permit and any violation could result in a review by the city council.
“I don’t know how you overcome the lack of trust, but I will say that, in fact, the conditional use permit process is very well spelled out …” Clegg said.
Other recommendations from the task force include proactive emergency response plans, buffers between a shelter and the surrounding neighborhood and additional zones that would allow shelters — there are currently four.
Bea Black, executive director of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, also urged the task force to recommend the city and community leaders be proactive in creating long-term housing options.
“I don’t think that Interfaith Sanctuary ever went into the business expecting to be a long-term housing solution,” Black said. “I would love to see one of the recommendations be that we more proactively move to help create more opportunities to house those who need long-term housing.”
The final report with recommendations is expected by Sept. 10.