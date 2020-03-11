VALLEY COUNTY — The former general manager of Tamarack Resort has resigned amid charges he touched eight people inappropriately, the youngest of whom was 14 years old.
Brad Larsen has resigned, resort President Jon Reveal confirmed to the Idaho Press Tuesday, as initially reported by the Idaho Statesman.
That confirmation comes after the Valley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Larsen, charging him with seven counts of sexual battery, and one count of battery, all misdemeanors.
Each charge lists a different victim, and two of them were younger than 18 — a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Each charge is dated to on or about Jan. 26, according to the criminal complaint. The count of battery alleges Larsen grabbed a person’s “pectoral muscle” against their will; that person was not one of the two juveniles listed as victims.
“Brad Larsen resigned and is not employed at Tamarack Resort. We were recently made aware of the Valley County prosecutor filing charges and will cooperate with any investigation,” Reveal wrote in a statement to the Idaho Press. “While we are unable to speak to specific personnel matters, we can assure the community that we take seriously any conduct that impacts the safety, security and well-being of our employees and guests. The behavior alleged in these charges is unacceptable. We work to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all who work at and visit the resort.”
Valley County Clerk Douglas Miller confirmed to the Idaho Press on Wednesday a court date has not been set in the case.