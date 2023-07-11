GARDEN CITY— On Monday, kids climbed a ladder that seemed to stretch up to the blue sky above them. With their belts linked to an instructor on the ground, each one reached for the trapeze bar and took to the skies.
Youth summer camps, which are going on all summer, are only the beginning of Circus Vision Owner and Director Samantha Buckmier’s vision for the trapeze rig. Her goal is to build a company that works to create and produce art, with a better work environment for circus performers. The typical work atmosphere for circus performers is traditionally not friendly, particularly for women, Buckmier said.
“We need a positive environment for flying trapeze which is hard to come by,” Buckmier said. “Boise is a very adventurous city, like people are always trying to find alternative ways to work out and train.”
The idea is to teach students their limitless potential and have positive reinforcement instead of negative reinforcement while doing so, Buckmier said. The rig in Garden City, located next to Asana Climbing Gym at 4977 N Glenwood St., is unique because it’s a combination of a recreational and professional style rig, so it can be used for summer camps and professional trapezing, instructor Carly Giacinto said.
”It’s a lot of technique, and a lot of these people spend a lot of time to perfect this art form,” Trentyn Tennant, event coordinator and marketing director at Asana, said. “Timing makes it like your body can actually do the thing without as much strength if you time it well. There’s weightless moments.”
Tennant, who started the trapeze three months ago, says the trapeze builds courage and confidence.
“We really do want to bring a lot of awareness to this if we can because it’s so good for the kids to experience that overcoming that fear,” Tennant said. “We have a summer camp where we can train them and teach them to slowly progress and trust themselves. The more parents that want to try it, the better.”
Kids take to the trapeze differently, but all of them learn a valuable lesson after taking a safe leap of faith, Tennant said.
”Pushing your limits as a person is fun,” Aidan Transtrum, an instructor for Circus Vision, said. “(Trapezing is) pushing what you thought was possible for yourself in a very safe way.”
Transtrum and Lexi Hymes both flew from New York to participate in Buckmier’s summer classes and performance.
”When we heard this was going up, I wanted to be a part of it,” Hymes said.
Hymes started the trapeze at 10 years old, so teaching kids in Boise how to get on a trapeze for the first time hits close to home. It’s how she learned to overcome her fears and have better coordination, Hymes said.
Overcoming fears is something that can benefit people on the ground, too.
“For me it was a confidence thing because I had just moved here and I was really looking to make friends and I started doing circus arts to meet people,” Giacinto said. “When you feel confident enough to jump off of a flying trapeze bar you feel confident enough to walk up to somebody and introduce yourself.”
Getting to the gym and the trapeze proved to create a community for all of the instructors.
”I’ve always struggled making friends and then coming to the gym, I have a whole bunch of friends, because it’s just the community and everybody’s nice to each other,” June Manville, an intern at Circus Vision, said. “Eventually, you just want to keep doing it until you physically cannot.”
