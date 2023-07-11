Support Local Journalism


GARDEN CITY— On Monday, kids climbed a ladder that seemed to stretch up to the blue sky above them. With their belts linked to an instructor on the ground, each one reached for the trapeze bar and took to the skies.

Youth summer camps, which are going on all summer, are only the beginning of Circus Vision Owner and Director Samantha Buckmier’s vision for the trapeze rig. Her goal is to build a company that works to create and produce art, with a better work environment for circus performers. The typical work atmosphere for circus performers is traditionally not friendly, particularly for women, Buckmier said.

