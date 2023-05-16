...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and northeastern Malheur Counties through 700 PM
MDT...
At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Adrian, or 9 miles southwest of Parma, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Owyhee around 640 PM MDT.
Parma, Wilder and Homedale around 700 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
The implementation of Nampa’s Tactical Blood Program was recognized at Monday’s city council meeting.
The Nampa Police Department recently entered a partnership with the Canyon County Paramedics and Nampa Fire Department to provide pre-hospital blood for critical care on police tactical scenes taking place in the community, according to a news release from the city.
In turn, the Tactical Blood Program has been implemented and is intended to help save lives of first responders and other victims during tactical and critical incidents, the news release stated. Early blood transfusion is shown to increase survivability and extend critical patient transport time to an emergency department if something tragic occurs, according to the news release.
According to Nampa Police Department spokesperson Carmen Boeger, the blood is donated by police department and Canyon County Paramedics employees. She added that the blood, which has a 30-day lifespan, is stored at the police station and then brought to the scene of an incident if necessary.
There is currently no plan in place for the public to donate blood, Boeger said.
The city said this is the only program of its kind in Idaho and just the second one in the western United States. It was made possible after extensive training by Nampa’s tactical paramedics, certification of the program and writing protocols for the entire state of Idaho. Once the blood program received approval by the State Physicians Commission, it was launched.
“The Nampa Police Tactical Paramedics, along with their medical director, Dr. Kari Peterson, worked hard to develop, train, and certify the individuals and the Tactical Blood Program. Along with that certification work, they have also provided, and continue to provide, tactical medicine training to all Nampa police officers,” Lt. Jason Cantrell said in the city’s news release. “They are providing their expertise and training county-wide, to include Canyon County SWAT and Caldwell PD’s Tactical Response Team. Their dedication, teamwork and excellence to the officers and to our community is to be commended.”