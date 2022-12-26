Support Local Journalism


Swearing, sex, fictional characters being mad at their parents: These are some of the reasons Treasure Valley residents have given when they requested certain books be removed from the teens section of the Meridian Library. Many questioned whether these were appropriate, suggesting instead that the content matter be restricted to people who are over 21.

But according to a University of Idaho psychologist, many of the reasons given, including questioning authority and exploring gender identity, are typical teen behaviors.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

