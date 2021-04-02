On Thursday, Southwest District Health announced COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be opened up to all Idahoans ages 16 and older in its jurisdiction, effective immediately.
Southwest district health’s jurisdiction covers Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties.
So far, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16 and 17-year-olds. All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) — are approved for anyone ages 18 and over.
According to the release, residents can find an updated list of vaccine providers on the SWDH website. SWDH is encouraging everyone to use the state’s vaccine pre-registration tool to get added to a list. The list will be used by enrolled vaccine providers to directly connect with those currently eligible for the vaccine. The pre-registration tool can be found at covidvaccine.idaho.gov