CALDWELL — Southwest District Health confirmed Friday the presence of the United Kingdom novel coronavirus variant in its jurisdiction.
Laboratory testing identified the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom on Dec. 14, but is estimated to have emerged in September.
The individual has been identified as a female, in her 70s, who has not travelled recently. The individual has met Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to leave isolation, SWDH reported.
Epidemiologists with the health district are working to identify any close contacts who were possibly exposed to this person.
Despite detecting new variants in the district, SWDH officials reported declining daily incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates this week.
Adams, Gem, Payette and Washington counties are at the gray COVID-19 health alert level this week. Canyon County and Owyhee County are at the yellow health alert level this week. As of Feb. 27, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 1.10.
Canyon County will remain in the yellow alert level for its third straight week.
The county has a daily incidence rate of 1.23 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is steadily decreasing. Canyon County has a positivity rate of 4.88%, which is also decreasing and met the health district's goal of a 5% or less positivity rate. Only 63.25% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to sustained community spread.
In the school districts there are 28 student cases and 5 staff cases in Canyon County. Twenty seven staff and students are in isolation in the county and 98 are in quarantine.