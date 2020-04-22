BOISE — A Boise police SWAT team Wednesday morning is attempting to make contact with a man they believe could be armed inside the Red Lion Hotel.
The situation began Wednesday morning and was still underway just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the department. She said while a suspect was inside the hotel in the 1800 block of W. Fairview Avenue, possibly with other people, there was no one else staying inside the building, so no evacuations were required. The department has not had to shut down any roads as a result of the incident either.
Williams said the possibility of the suspect being armed was why police chose to use a SWAT response.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.