CALDWELL — Southwest District Health officials announced cases of syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections were on the rise in the six-county region, which includes Canyon, Washington, Adams, Gem, Owyhee and Payette counties.
This year, 21 syphilis infections have been reported so far, compared to 15 cases in 2019, the district said in a news release issued Thursday. Almost half of the infections also are occurring in women — another increase from the previous year's 20%.
In order to curb the spread, the district encouraged health care providers to ask about a patient's sexual history, assess their risks for exposure, discuss risk reduction strategies and test for STIs, including syphilis.
If a patient should be tested if they are showing signs of a genital/oral lesion, as well as any unexplained rash, lymphadenopathy or ocular disease, the district said.
The district said people who are at a greater risk of exposure include "sexually active men who have sex with men and persons living with HIV. … Additional risk factors observed in recent cases include methamphetamine use, partner with methamphetamine use, anonymous partners and/or multiple partners of unknown risk."
According to the Mayo Clinic, "Early syphilis can be cured, sometimes with a single shot (injection) of penicillin. Without treatment, syphilis can severely damage your heart, brain or other organs, and can be life-threatening. Syphilis can also be passed from mothers to unborn children."