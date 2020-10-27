CALDWELL — Southwest District Health continues to report a rise in COVID-19 cases, a trend seen statewide, prompting Gov. Brad Little to move Idaho back to Stage 3 of reopening.
The district's Board of Health — which oversees Canyon, Gem, Washington, Payette, Adams and Owyhee counties — discussed the current situation during its monthly meeting Tuesday in Caldwell.
Rachel Pollreis, a senior data analyst with SWDH, told board members that investigators have determined common exposure sources, including transmission from other household members, travel, community events and social gatherings.
Currently, she said, the testing positivity rate districtwide is 9.34%, and as of Monday, there were a total of 12,290 cases, a bulk of which have occurred in Canyon County, where the positivity rate is 8.85%.
From Oct. 4-17, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 2.37 per 10,000 people, health officials said in a release Friday. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 2.38 per 10,000 people.
Pollreis said the surge also is impacting hospital capacities. She told the board ICU beds in the district were at about 70% capacity on Tuesday, with 17% of those being occupied by COVID-19 patients. For inpatient beds, 60% were occupied, with 10% of those being used by COVID-19 patients.
Schools in the district have been affected by and contributed to the increasing case numbers as well.
Doug Doney, SWDH's general support services division administrator, said in total, 335 students and 99 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year started.
Doney also said there have been 302 students and teachers in quarantine, along with 81 in isolation, as classes resumed. In the last week alone, 45 students and seven teachers tested positive, he added.
Doney said students were commonly exposed by friends, during and after school hours, and at various school activities, like sporting events or dances. Many then went on to infect members of their households.
The board's next monthly meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 — the same day as the district's Public Health Symposium, which is scheduled for 12:30-2:30 p.m. A singular location for both events has yet to be determined.