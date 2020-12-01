MERIDIAN — One man is in jail after police on Monday initially suspected he fired a gun in a Meridian residence, but later determined he simply used a hammer.
Nathan Jenkins, 41, of Meridian, is charged with two counts of felony battery on a police officer, one count of felony malicious injury to property, one count of misdemeanor assault, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Police arrested him after they responded at about 12:30 p.m. Monday to the area of North Amethyst and East Chateau avenues in Boise, on a report of vandalism, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.
When officers arrived, they spoke with Jenkins through a door, according to the release.
“Officers heard loud banging that simulated the sound of a gun firing, and observed holes coming through the door that appeared to be consistent with gunfire,” according to the release. “Officers evacuated the residence and the Ada County Metro SWAT Team responded to the scene. Ultimately, Jenkins came out of the residence and refused to follow (officers’) commands. Meridian officers used less-lethal use of force with a K9 and beanbag gun to apprehend the suspect. Jenkins was arrested and transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.”
Officers later determined Jenkins used a hammer against the furniture, doors and walls of the residence “simulating the noise that officers initially believed to be gunshots,” according to the release.
People arrested in Ada County typically appear in court for an initial appearance the next day at 1:30 p.m.