BOISE — The suspect in Monday's deadly shooting openly carried a weapon in the mall for 40 minutes before he fired it, according to the Boise Police Department.
On Thursday, Boise Police released new details based on a preliminary investigation of Monday's shooting.
Mall security video shows Jacob Bergquist, 27, ate in the food court and wandered the mall, armed and carrying a backpack, before he shot and killed two people and injured at least four others, police said. Nobody called law enforcement until Bergquist began firing.
Firearms are prohibited inside the mall, according to the Boise Towne Square website. The shooter had multiple weapons and ammunition, police said previously.
A phone call and email placed to Boise Towne Square management seeking comment were not immediately returned.
Mall security supervisor Jo Acker, 26, approached Bergquist and spoke with him before he shot Acker with a handgun, according to Boise Police. She died at the scene.
The suspect continued firing, hitting a man's jacket as the man's wife pulled him away, Boise Police said. The suspect also fired at juveniles, who were not struck.
The suspect then fired multiple times at Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, who later died in a hospital, police said. Two women sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
"All of the victims who survived their injuries have been released from the hospital and are recovering," a news release said.
After exiting the mall, the shooter was spotted by Boise Police officers behind a nearby business. Two officers in a patrol car, responding to 911 calls, drove toward the suspect who then fired at the patrol car, police said.
On of the officers, identified by the Associated Press as Chris Dance, an 11-year law enforcement veteran who joined the Boise Police Department in May, narrowly avoided a bullet which grazed the hat he was wearing. Metal and glass fragments cut Dance's face. The other officer exited the vehicle to seek cover.
Dance fired at Bergquist before the suspect hid behind a dumpster, police said.
Boise Police's account is ambiguous on what happened next. A news release said, "officers heard an additional shot fired" after the suspect ran behind a dumpster.
Reached by email, Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams declined to elaborate, saying other investigators "will make an official determination on what all the evidence means."
"I am giving you the facts as we know them," she said.
Bergquist died in a local hospital Tuesday. The source of his injuries has not been publicized.
Dance, who fired his weapon at the suspect, is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate the shooting between the suspect and police. Boise Police is investigating other aspects of the incident, including the suspect's actions inside the mall.