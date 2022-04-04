Cody Stanphill-Kiser

Cody Stanphill-Kiser

 Courtesy of Serra Frank/KTVB.COM

Originally published April 4 on KTVB.COM.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of second-degree murder against a man accused of shooting another driver Friday.

Billy Lee Moore, 57, was arrested the day of the fatal shooting, which investigators say may be a case of road rage.

Deputies with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office were called out to the 5000 block of Highway 20-26 in Caldwell at 4 p.m., and arrived to find a 32-year-old man dead inside his car in the parking lot of a business.

The victim, identified Monday as Cody Stanphill-Kiser of Vale, Oregon, had been shot once, according to coroner Jennifer Crawford.

Officials say Moore and Stanphill-Kiser do not appear to have known one another. The two men had gotten into an altercation, "possibly road rage," just before the victim was shot, according to the sheriff's office.

Moore was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Canyon County Jail. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

Moore appeared in court on Monday, where his bail was set at $1,000,000.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for Stanphill-Kiser's family and funeral expenses.

