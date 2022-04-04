...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create blowing dust
which will reduce visibility. In the Snake Plain the strongest
winds will be in the late afternoon and early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Billy Lee Moore, 57, was arrested the day of the fatal shooting, which investigators say may be a case of road rage.
Deputies with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office were called out to the 5000 block of Highway 20-26 in Caldwell at 4 p.m., and arrived to find a 32-year-old man dead inside his car in the parking lot of a business.
The victim, identified Monday as Cody Stanphill-Kiser of Vale, Oregon, had been shot once, according to coroner Jennifer Crawford.
Officials say Moore and Stanphill-Kiser do not appear to have known one another. The two men had gotten into an altercation, "possibly road rage," just before the victim was shot, according to the sheriff's office.
Moore was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Canyon County Jail. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.
Moore appeared in court on Monday, where his bail was set at $1,000,000.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for Stanphill-Kiser's family and funeral expenses.