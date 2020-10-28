BOISE — One man is in the hospital after Boise police say he stole a taxi and led Boise police officers on a pursuit ending with an officer using their vehicle to stop the taxi.
A Boise Police Department press release did not identify the man, but police say the incident began as officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle about 11:15 p.m. at a home on South Benjamin Avenue. As police conducted their search, they saw the suspect get into a taxi near Maple Grove Road and West Barnes Street, according to the release. Police tried to pull the taxi over, but the suspect forced the driver out and took over driving the taxi. Police would later learn the suspect threatened the driver, possibly with a gun.
More officers joined the pursuit, and Ada County Sheriff’s deputies tried to deploy spike strips at Cloverdale and Victory roads, but the suspect evaded them, according to the release. The suspect kept driving at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic. Eventually, an officer used his vehicle to stop the taxi on South Clear Creek Drive. The police vehicle caught fire, and the fire spread to another vehicle as well, according to the release.
The suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Police caught up with him and arrested him; Ada County Paramedics later took him to the hospital. While there, authorities learned the suspect had gunshot wounds previously bandaged, according to the release.
Because the officer used his vehicle to end the pursuit, and because of the suspect’s injuries, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident.