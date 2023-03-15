Officer-involved shooting near Timberline High March 8 (copy)

Tape and police vehicles are seen at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened March 8 in southeast Boise.

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A 22-year-old man has been identified as a suspect and charged with two felonies for his alleged role in a shooting that took place last week in southeast Boise.

Gavin Donithorne remains in the hospital after police shot him on March 8 at the intersection of East Boise Avenue and South Apple Street, near Timberline High School.

Recommended for you

Load comments