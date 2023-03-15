A 22-year-old man has been identified as a suspect and charged with two felonies for his alleged role in a shooting that took place last week in southeast Boise.
Gavin Donithorne remains in the hospital after police shot him on March 8 at the intersection of East Boise Avenue and South Apple Street, near Timberline High School.
In a news release, the Boise Police Department identified Donithorne as a suspect in the shooting with officers. The department also said he is facing two charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony eluding.
A warrant has been issued for Donithorne’s arrest and once released from the hospital he will be booked into the Ada County Jail, BPD said.
The news release also identified the officer who shot at Donithorne as N. Quintana, who has been a police officer for five years and joined the Boise Police Department in January.
Police said the investigation continues into the shooting, which occurred on March 8 at around 10:45 a.m.
Aside from Quintana, an officer from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, who has yet to be publicly identified, also shot at the suspect.
According to Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar at the time, the suspect “appeared to discharge what appeared to be a firearm in the direction of the officers,” prompting the officers to fire at him.
Winegar said that a “CO2-powered BB gun replica firearm that looked very, very real” was recovered from near the scene and added that “we don’t have other information as to whether there were other weapons or firearms involved.”
According to previous reporting, Winegar said that officers from multiple police agencies pursued the suspect before he stopped his vehicle, exited, and appeared to discharge what appeared to be a firearm. The pursuit started in Star, continued into Eagle and ended in Boise.
Police began trying to locate the suspect after receiving a call that a man from Oregon had made threats to his family in southeast Boise and was traveling from Oregon to Boise.
The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy, while the incident is investigated by the critical incident task force, led by the Meridian Police Department.