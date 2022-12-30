Support Local Journalism


A suspect in the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho’s students was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania, although Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said this is not the end to the investigation, rather a new beginning.

Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger is a 28-year-old graduate student at Washington State University. He is charged with four counts first degree murder, and felony burglary in connection to the murder of four U of I students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators were unable to name a suspect for weeks.

