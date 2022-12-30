This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court on Friday said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
Uncredited - hogp, Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility
Left to right are Dylan Mortensen, Madison Mogen (top), Kaylee Goncalves (bottom), Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Bethany Funke in a photo from Kaylee Goncalves’ Instagram posted Nov. 12. A suspect has been charged with murder after the stabbing deaths of four of the students.
A suspect in the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho’s students was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania, although Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said this is not the end to the investigation, rather a new beginning.
Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger is a 28-year-old graduate student at Washington State University. He is charged with four counts first degree murder, and felony burglary in connection to the murder of four U of I students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators were unable to name a suspect for weeks.
The factual basis of those charges are in a probable cause affidavit on file with the court, but according to the rules of the Idaho Supreme Court it is sealed until Kohberger is physically back in Latah County and has been served with the Idaho arrest warrant.
Thompson and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office “have to live with the restrictions that our Supreme Court places on pretrial publicity,” Thompson said.
Kohberger was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities told the Associated Press. Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Kohberger had an initial appearance before a judge in Pennsylvania on Friday, Thompson said, and he is being held without bond. Kohberger is scheduled to be back in court in Pennsylvania Tuesday and once he arrives in Idaho, his case will be scheduled for the hearings.
In a press conference on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that the department has received over 19,000 tips and conducted over 300 interviews during the investigation.
“We will provide as much information as we can about the extradition to Idaho in the criminal process. However, due to Idaho State law, we are limited in what information we can release today until Kohberger has had his initial appearance in Idaho court,” Fry said.
While the department has tracked down the white Hyundai Elantra which was seen near the home around the time of the killings, the murder weapon has not been found, Fry said.
“These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students,” Fry said. “We do believe justice will be found through the criminal process.”
During the press conference, Fry thanked Moscow Police Department detectives and patrol officers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Idaho State Police detectives, troopers, and their crime lab technicians and scientists.
“Over the past six weeks I’ve been continually reminded of how much our community cares locally,” Fry said. “You will never know how much your words of encouragement help us through these trying times.”
Fry also recognized the public’s frustration with the lack of information released but maintained that providing that information would have tainted the upcoming criminal prosecution.
Thompson asked anyone with information about Kohberger to come forward, call the tip line and report any information to help investigators understand everything about the individual and begin to piece together “what happened and why.”
Kohberger is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, which is a short drive across the state line from the University of Idaho, according to the Associated Press.
He graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate of arts degree in psychology in 2018, college spokesperson Mia Rossi-Marino told the AP. DeSales University in Pennsylvania said that he received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed graduate studies in June 2022.
Fry was emotional as he announced the arrest on Friday, calling the victims by their first names, the AP reported. The chief has said in the past that everyone on the force feels strongly about solving the crime, at times choking up when discussing the impact on the victims’ families and the close-knit rural community.
Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.
Chief Fry said they’re still “putting all the pieces together” to determine motive, according to the AP.
Shanon Gray, an attorney representing Goncalves’s father, Steve Goncalves, told the AP that law enforcement officials called the family last night to let them know about the arrest, but gave no additional information about how or why they believe Kohberger might be connected to the murders.
“Obviously they’re relieved that someone has been arrested,” Gray told the AP. “You guys know about as much as we do right now.”
Ben Roberts, a graduate student in the criminology and criminal justice department at WSU, told the AP that Kohberger was confident and outgoing, but added that it seemed like “he was always looking for a way to fit in.”
“It’s pretty out of left field,” he said of the news Friday, according to the AP. “I had honestly just pegged him as being super awkward.”
Roberts started the program in August — along with Kohberger, he said — and had several courses with him. He described Kohberger as wanting to appear academic.
“One thing he would always do, almost without fail, was find the most complicated way to explain something,” he told the AP. “He had to make sure you knew that he knew it.”
The case also brought forth online sleuths who speculated about potential suspects and motives. Early on in the investigation, police released relatively few details. Safety concerns also had the university hiring an additional security firm to escort students across campus and the Idaho State Police sending troopers to help patrol the city’s streets, the Associated Press reported.