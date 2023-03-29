A Nampa man is in jail for allegedly killing the man who police say stabbed his mother to death.
Raul A. Cuevas, 31, has been booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 39-year-old Jesus R. Urrutia III, also of Nampa.
Hours earlier, Urrutia was identified as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of 52-year-old Nampa woman Michelle E. Luna.
Luna was found with multiple stab wounds at a residence in the 2100 block of West Grouse Street in Nampa around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She died at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
Urrutia, who was known to Luna, according to Nampa Police, was identified as a suspect and authorities were told to locate him overnight.
Then around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Urrutia was found slumped over in a car with a stab wound at a gas station in Avimor, a subdivision in north Ada County, northeast of Eagle. He later died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.
Cuevas — who was Luna's son, according to Nampa Police — was quickly identified as a suspect and located at a gas station at the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Highway 55 where he was taken into custody, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators are working to determine why the stabbing occurred in Avimor, which is more than 25 miles from Nampa, the sheriff's office said.