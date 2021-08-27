We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
NAMPA — A man is dead after reportedly brandishing a gun at Nampa Police officers Thursday night.
The Nampa Police Department received an emergency call at at 11:56 p.m. about a man with a gun in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Elder Street, a police news release said. The caller reported that the suspect was walking in the street and that when the caller drove in the area the suspect took out a gun. The suspect reportedly chased after the reporting party with the gun in his hand as they drove away.
Responding officers located the suspect about three blocks east in the area of Sherman Avenue and Banner Street, the release said. As officers approached the suspect he reportedly pulled out a gun and officers fired shots striking the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.
The incident was the third officer-involved shooting in Nampa and the second that resulted in a suspect's death in two months.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated with Canyon County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.