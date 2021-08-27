We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
1 of 3
Nampa Police Department's headquarters at the Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building in downtown Nampa, pictured here Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
NAMPA — A man is dead after reportedly brandishing a gun at Nampa Police officers Thursday night.
The Nampa Police Department received an emergency call at 11:56 p.m. Thursday about a man with a gun in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Elder Street, a police news release said. The caller reported that the suspect was walking in the street and that when the caller drove in the area the suspect took out a gun. The suspect reportedly chased after the reporting party with the gun in his hand as they drove away.
Responding officers located the suspect about three blocks east in the area of Sherman Avenue and Banner Street, the release said. As officers approached the suspect he reportedly pulled out a gun and officers fired shots striking the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.
The incident was the third officer-involved shooting in Nampa and the second that resulted in a suspect's death in two months.
The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated with Canyon County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.
At least eight people have been shot and killed by the police in Idaho this year, according to a Washington Post database of police shootings and Idaho Press reporting. Additionally, there was an apparent officer-involved shooting death in Blackfoot earlier this month when a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and a suspect was killed. Police have not released that suspect's cause of death or stated whether the deputy returned fire.
The eight deaths are the second-most in Idaho in any year since 2000, according to data from the Washington Post and the Idaho Statesman.
Idaho has averaged 7.4 fatal officer involved shootings per year since 2015. In 2018, 13 people died in officer-involved shootings in Idaho, including 10 incidents before September.
On Friday in Bonneville County, Idaho Falls Police officer Elias Cerdas was arraigned for involuntary manslaughter in the February shooting death of a man, Joseph Johnson, in his own backyard. Cerdas pleaded not guilty. His trial will start Jan. 4.