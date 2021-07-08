NAMPA — Multiple Nampa Police officers used their firearms in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night that left a man injured, Canyon County Public Information Officer Joe Decker said.
A Nampa Police officer “conducted a traffic stop” at the intersection of West Roosevelt Avenue and Pine Street, a Nampa Police Department news release said. During the traffic stop, the driver, Richard Bigby-Garcia allegedly pointed a rifle at an officer and “attempted to elude the officer in his vehicle,” the release said.
Police pursued the vehicle to the 500 block of East Washington Avenue, the release said. Bigby-Garcia reportedly drove through the fence of his residence, came out of the vehicle with a rifle, threatened police and ran inside, the release said.
Bigby-Garcia then reportedly came to the door of the residence with a firearm and threatened officers. The release said he was given “multiple commands” to drop the weapon but “did not comply.”
“Officers on scene discharged their firearms, striking the subject,” the release said.
Bigby-Garcia was transported to a hospital for treatment and, upon release, was arrested and transported to the Canyon County Jail.
There is body camera footage of the incident, Decker said, but the evidence is still being processed.
“(The officers) have been placed on paid leave, per Nampa PD policy,” Decker said.
Bigby-Garcia was booked on charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, aggravated assault, failure to appear, a misdemeanor probation violation and eluding.
The failure to appear means there was a prior court case and he didn’t show up for a court hearing, Decker said.
The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force was called to investigate the incident and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.