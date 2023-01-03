APTOPIX Four Dead University of Idaho

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court on Friday said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. 

 Uncredited - hogp, Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student facing first-degree murder charges in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week at his parents' home.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

