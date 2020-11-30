MERIDIAN — A suspect is in custody following what police say was a shots-fired incident in a Meridian neighborhood.
Meridian police officers at roughly 12:45 p.m. responded to a call for a separate report in the area of North Amethyst and East Chateau avenues, according to Stephany Galbreaith, police department spokeswoman. While on the scene for that call, police officers heard gunshots.
A SWAT team was deployed. Police had a suspect in custody by 1:40 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, according to Galbreaith.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.