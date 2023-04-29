BOISE, Idaho — A man suspected of shooting a person in Boise on Saturday morning was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his residence near West State Street, according to the Boise Police Department.
Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 6:11 a.m. Saturday near 13th Street and State Street. A man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It appears the shooting happened after the suspect and victim, who knew each other, got into a verbal altercation outside of a residence on State Street. Boise Police said the injured victim went to the business for help.
Meanwhile, the suspect went inside his home on 13th and State streets, where a multi-hour standoff occurred with Boise Police.
According to Saturday's update, officers heard a gunshot inside the residence during their response. As previously reported, police attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he "refused commands to come out." The Boise Police Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team also responded and attempted to contact the suspect.
The efforts were unsuccessful, forcing the Special Operations Unit to enter the home. Boise Police said the suspect was found dead in the home Saturday afternoon.
During the standoff, West State Street was blocked off between 12th and 15th streets. The three-block stretch of has since reopened.
Boise Police were diverting traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area. Fanci Freez and DK Donuts were both blocked off, but are now accessible.
The Ada County Coroner will identify the suspect who was found dead Saturday, pending next of kin.