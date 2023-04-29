Boise shooting

The scene of a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of State and 13th streets.

 KTVB photo

Originally published April 29 on KTVB.com

BOISE, Idaho — A man suspected of shooting a person in Boise on Saturday morning was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his residence near West State Street, according to the Boise Police Department.

