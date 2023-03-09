...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locally
higher gusts in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A suspect is in police custody after a shooting inside a business in Eagle left one dead and one injured on Wednesday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred near Eagle Road and Eagle River Street just after 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted. The shooting happened inside Westmark Credit Union, KTVB reported. Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.
Initial information indicates a 38-year-old man walked into the business and shot two women, killing one and injuring the other, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The man then left the building, got into a car in the parking lot and shot himself in the head, the release said. He was in critical condition at a local hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.
The woman who was injured is being treated at a local hospital for what appear to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have identified the suspected shooter and the woman who died but have not released their identities. Initial information indicates that the suspected shooter knew the woman who died and was targeting her in the attack; it’s unclear whether he and the woman who’s injured know each other.
Eagle police asked people to avoid the area while they investigated the incident.