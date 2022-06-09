Meridian Police patrol car file image

A Meridian Police patrol car in action Monday, April 14, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

There was an officer-involved shooting Thursday in downtown Meridian, the Meridian Police Department tweeted.

No officers were injured and the suspect has been transported to a local hospital, MPD tweeted.

The incident occurred on Meridian Road between Pine Avenue and nearby railroad tracks, MPD tweeted.

This story will be updated.

