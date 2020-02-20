CALDWELL — Multiple people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a Caldwell apartment complex Thursday afternoon, police said.
Caldwell police Lt. Joey Hoadley told KTVB the suspect is dead and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The officer injured in the shooting is said to have non life-threating injuries.
The officer-involved shooting happened at the Portstewart Apartments, a senior living facility on South 10th Avenue, just south of Ustick Road.
Witnesses told KTVB they saw multiple police officers swarming the area at about 4:30 p.m.
Tenth Avenue between Ustick and Laster Street was blocked Thursday evening and drivers were urged to avoid the area.
The Critical Incident Task Force is taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.