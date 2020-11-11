A survey of rural Idaho leaders and residents about the impacts of COVID-19 found people were most concerned with local business survival.
The survey from the Idaho Rural Partnership asked 333 residents and local leaders about what their concerns were with the impact of COVID-19.
According to a summary of the survey, a majority of respondents selected business survival as the "most significant pandemic-related challenge," followed by the challenge of paying for basic expenses and education.
“Less income for locals which means less spending, especially locally, in the small shops," a survey respondent said. "This means that more local small shops will close their doors.”
Responses came from all over the state, with just over half of survey respondents living in Valley, Idaho, Teton, Benewah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Sixty-nine percent of the respondents identified themselves as either a local elected official, city or county employee, a leader of a community organization or a resident. Others identified as tribal employees, business owners, community volunteers and economic development professionals.
The survey also asked respondents where they thought funding and financial assistance was most needed. The majority said funding needs to go toward the impacted businesses, followed by helping residents pay for their basic needs and funding for education and youth services.
The respondents also expressed pride in the local community organizations that were formed to help put COVID-19 protective measures in place.
Seventy percent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that "there is a need to increase trust and understanding among organizations and individuals in my community to help us make better decisions and complete community projects."
The survey respondents also said increasing access to broadband access, housing and education would help their communities in their fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The survey was distributed from July 22 to Aug. 7 to a 1,200-person mailing list from the various organizations part of the Idaho Rural Partnership.
The partnership was formed almost 30 years as part of the National Initiative on Rural Development. It's now an independent public body under state law, governed by a board of 35 members.