Idaho health care workers told the Idaho Capital Sun that they experienced sexual harassment and bullying at work. “Your caregiver should feel safe at work, in order to give you good care,” said a surgical technologist. “It’s so important for our patients also to know these things, and until the awareness is out there, nobody knows, and no change can happen.”

Emily Garringer was assigned to a surgery in operating room No. 8 at the St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian. It was March 2019 — her eighth year working as a surgical technologist but her first time in surgery with Dr. Stanley Waters.

Like many other doctors, Waters was not a St. Luke’s employee but had “privileges” to give medical care to his patients in the hospital.

