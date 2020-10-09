Confirmation hearings are set to begin Monday for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The hearings are scheduled to last four days.
According to MarketWatch, Monday’s hearings will feature opening statements, to be followed by two days of questioning. The final day will have testimony from outside witnesses, a spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee said.
Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others, the Associated Press reported.
The hearings will come less than a month from the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Barrett would replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18. She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of Trump’s first term in office.