Among the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent string of far-reaching decisions was a less-discussed opinion that could pave the way for religious schools to receive public funds.
In Idaho, where there’s been a recent push by some lawmakers to fund private schools through voucher or scholarship programs, this decision could create an impact if these lawmakers find success.
The case originated in Maine, and the court ruled 6-3 that if public funds are given to any private institution, then religious schools must also be considered.
“So long as the state does not provide funding to private schools, it does not have to give any funding to religious schools,” said Jim Jones, former Idaho attorney general and former state Supreme Court chief justice. “... But the argument I’ve made and the folks at Idaho Business for Education have made is that we don’t adequately fund our public schools, like our constitution requires us to, and so we have no business providing funding to private schools or church-sponsored schools.”
In May, the National Education Association ranked Idaho last in per-pupil spending for the prior school year.
In the 2022 legislative session, the House Education Committee narrowly killed a bill that would have allowed some state funds to be used for private school tuition and fees. The “Hope and Opportunity Scholarship Program” failed to go to the full House on an 8-7 vote from the committee. Its opponents questioned if it would violate the state’s constitution, which requires the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
This bill was the first of its kind to make it so far, according to the education committee Chairman Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. He anticipates similar legislation to be introduced when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, sponsored a bill in 2021 that would have created the "Strong Students Grant Program." Students attending both public and private schools would have been eligible to apply for grants.
“I was watching families struggle during the pandemic, particularly families where both parents were working,” Horman said.
The importance of voucher programs to Horman is to allow parents to make the decision for their child’s education that is not just dependent on where they are located, especially as curriculums change.
“Kind of the values that are being taught in public school and how that is changing from what may have been traditionally taught,” Horman said.
She cited alleged critical race theory in classrooms as an example.
Horman believes that the federal government has been overreaching when it comes to involvement in education and that the recent Supreme Court ruling rightfully protects religious institutions from being discriminated against and excluded.
Jones said he’s noticed a stronger push in recent years to divert taxpayer money to private educational institutions, which is an issue championed by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. A June 3 post on the foundation’s Center for Education website lauded candidates who support “school choice,” and pointed to their success in May’s primary election.
It notes that a number of incumbents who opposed voucher programs, such as longtime Sen. Jim Woodward and Rep. Ryan Kerby, lost to challengers who supported using state funds for private education.
“Each of Idaho’s students is unique and deserves the ability to choose the educational environment that best serves that student’s needs, desires, and goals,” the website says. “Idaho lawmakers can move forward with confidence knowing that education choice is an issue that voters support and want to see implemented for the betterment of Idaho’s students.”
Clow said there are efforts underway to research ways to implement more school choice for the state without negatively impacting public schools.
“It would take, in my mind, more money,” Clow said. “... I’m trying to find what the best course of action would be if we move forward to not impact the funding for our traditional schools.”
Jones has also noticed that other recent Supreme Court rulings have made it easier for public funding to flow to religious institutions, such as a 2020 decision which held that a Montana scholarship program that covered private secular schools but not private religious schools was unconstitutional.
“I see a tendency in the current Supreme Court decisions to somewhat strike down the separation of church and state that we’ve been accustomed to in the U.S. for … centuries,” Jones said.
Clow said that even without the more recent ruling, the Montana decision cleared the way for religious schools to receive funding, regardless of the state's constitution.
Some Idahoans would favor state vouchers that could go toward religious schools. During hearings for Horman’s 2021 voucher legislation, residents testified in favor of the bill, citing a desire for more religious options.
“My husband and I would prefer our three children to attend a private Christian school that aligns with our values, morals and beliefs,” Mandi Guy said at the time.
While these higher court decisions may pave the way for access to religious schools to get public dollars, Jones stands by the notion that it would violate the state’s constitution if Idaho were to do so. A group of lawyers that he formed called the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution would take legal action if the Legislature did enact a voucher program or something similar, he said.
Until the state fulfills previous state Supreme Court mandates to adequately fund education, both in terms of facilities and instruction, Jones said, then it cannot justify diverting funding to “competing school systems.”
Agreeing that this legislation would be a violation of the state’s constitution, IBE President and CEO Rod Gramer does not see this matter moving forward.
“If they had any courage at all and any confidence in their position, they would take it to the people,” Gramer said.
To make a change in the constitution, an amendment supporting religious funding would need to see a ballot with majority support by voters.
“I am absolutely confident that if they go to the people of Idaho, they won’t change the constitution,” Gramer said.
Gramer felt that an issue of separation of church and state is being made out to be about religious discrimination.
“Public schools have to accept all people,” Gramer said. “If anything, it’s the private schools that do screening.”
He cited sexual orientation as a factor in exclusionary practices at private institutions.
Despite the potential constitutional problems, he said, Idaho has a history of pushing for the privatization of education. He believes this is a mistake.
Regarding the potential passage of school vouchers, Gramer said, “They’re misleading people by saying this is a huge victory."