BOISE — A Boise teen who accidentally fired a gun at a protest at the Idaho Statehouse in June was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation this week, and another teen, who vandalized the building itself during another protest, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Michael Wallace, 18, brought a rifle to the June 1 protest, one of the first in Boise in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. Police say the gun fired at the ground early that evening, and they arrested him; he was later charged with discharge of a firearm in city limits, which is a misdemeanor.
Wallace pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday, and Magistrate Judge Kira Dale sentenced him to 180 days of jail time, though there’s no guarantee he’ll serve any of it in a facility. Firstly, Lynn suspended 170 of those days, and gave Wallace credit for the two he’d already served. That left eight days. Four of those can be satisfied with 32 hours of community service, and the other four are listed as allowing “all options” — meaning it’s possible he could do something else, such as house arrest or community service instead. The remaining four days can also be satisfied with 32 hours of community service, according to online court records.
Wallace has six months to complete the service; he’s also on one year of unsupervised probation and must take a gun safety course. The affidavit of probable cause for his arrest notes the rifle he had was fully loaded and the safety was not on.
A day later, on Thursday, another Boise teen, Daisy Heatherly, 18, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, which is a felony if the damage costs more than $1,000 to fix. Heatherly spray-painted anti-police vandalism on the Idaho Capitol’s facade front facade at another protest days after Wallace’s arrest. The same judge, Dale, sentenced Heatherly to 365 days in jail, but suspended 345 of those days and gave her credit for two days, according to court records. Heatherly also has “all options” for the remaining days, the records show.
In addition to that, Dale sentenced Heatherly to two years of supervised probation.