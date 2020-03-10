BOISE — A Meridian man prosecutors accused in January of threatening to kill his fiancee and then himself was sentenced to two years of supervised probation Monday.
Tyson Rehmer, 31, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor, in connection with the Jan. 11 incident at his apartment in the 3400 block of North Centrepoint Way in Meridian. That charge stems from Rehmer’s kicking open a bathroom door where his 32-year-old fiancee, who the Idaho Press will not name because she is an alleged victim of domestic violence, had hidden after the two got into an argument.
“I was upset and I broke down the door,” Rehmer said at Monday’s hearing when Senior Judge Frank P. Kotyk asked him why he was guilty.
In exchange for the Rehmer’s guilty plea to that charge, prosecutors agreed to ask the judge to drop three other charges: aggravated assault and the use of a deadly weapon in that offense (both felonies); and misdemeanor domestic battery.
Police said they arrested Rehmer after he got into a fight with the woman and broke her phone, which was why she fled to the bathroom. After he broke down the door, he shoved her, according to the case’s criminal complaint.
At Rehmer’s initial court appearance in January, a deputy prosecutor said the woman was able to get out of the apartment and hide in her car. When she returned, the deputy prosecutor said, Rehmer grabbed a handgun and threatened to kill her and then himself. Police knocked on the door just after that, and Rehmer hid the gun in the couch, according to the deputy prosecutor. Officers later found two live rounds inside the Springfield Armory XD-40 handgun.
At Monday’s hearing, the woman said she wanted Kotyk to quash the no-contact order in place against Rehmer.
“Not everything I said to the cops that night was true,” she said. “I was stupid, drinking, and my kids’ birthdays are coming up soon and I would like to both be there.”
The woman had completed a domestic violence safety planning course, according to the prosecutor. Jonathan Loschi, Rehmer’s attorney, noted the no-contact order had already been amended so Rehmer and the woman could have phone contact and exchange children.
“And you feel you know how to protect yourself?” Kotyk asked her.
“Yeah,” she said.
Rehmer declined to make a statement in court prior to his sentencing.
Kotyk agreed to reject the no-contact order and went along with the plea agreement. He sentenced Rehmer to a year in jail, but suspended it in favor of probation and gave him credit for the time he already served. Those two years of probation will be of supervised, at least to begin with. The plea agreement specifies Rehmer can move to be placed on unsupervised probation if all the terms of the probation are completed.
Kotyk also ordered Rehmer undergo domestic violence treatment, and alcohol and substance abuse education.
“This case and one other pending case that’s going to be resolved next week is really the sum total of Tyson’s criminal history, judge,” Loschi said.
That other pending case has its origins in a July incident that also lists the woman as a victim. In that case, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, Rehmer is accused of punching her in the eye, then refusing to comply with a Boise police officer’s demands. The officer wrote Rehmer had to be taken to the ground in an armlock. He’s charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in that case. He’s scheduled to appear in court for the second case on Monday.