State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra is looking for Idaho students to join her new Student Advisory Council and provide input to the State Department of Education.
“Our students have so much to contribute to the shaping of education in Idaho, and I love every opportunity I have to interact with them and hear their insights,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Now I am recruiting applicants from varied grade levels, backgrounds, interests, cultures, school sizes and parts of Idaho to serve on my Student Advisory Council.”
According to the press release, students selected for the council will gain experience in leadership, public speaking, decision-making, team-building and networking.
Students who are interested can apply via an online form. The application period will run until June 25 at 5 p.m.
On the application, some of the questions students will be asked to answer include:
• “Describe a challenge facing students in school today. Do you have ideas to help with this issue?”
• “If you could change one physical element and one educational element at your school, what would they be? Why?”
• “What experience outside of school has influenced your views and/or attitude about education? In what way?”
Twelve students will be chosen to serve on the council. The council will meet quarterly throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Some meetings will be held online due to COVID-19. For in-person meetings, students will need to travel to Boise or an alternate location with a parent or guardian. The state will provide a stipend to cover travel and a reimbursement for meals and lodging, if applicable.