CALDWELL — The adaptability required by service industry professionals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented. However, despite the challenges, the pandemic ultimately only resulted in a small interruption in business for Canyon County’s wineries. Now, they are full-steam ahead: hosting more visitors than previous years, and enjoying widening recognition of their craft.
New health orders issued in March 2020 forced businesses, including those in the wine region of the Snake River Valley — also known as the Sunnyslope Wine Trail — to close temporarily that month. When businesses were permitted to reopen in late May 2020, customers flocked back to wineries, but winery owners and staff were faced with implementing a suite of new procedures to keep customers, and themselves, safe.
Annie Morrison, director of hospitality for Fujishin Family Cellars, recalls feeling uncertain in the early reopening days. At first, some customers did not understand the new policies, such as a reservation system to manage capacity, and having a greeter outside to manage visitor numbers inside.
“There was a lot of confusion. A lot of expectations didn’t meet reality in all cases,” she said. “I kept a really positive face on, but I was kind of like, ‘Oh my God, how are we going to get through this?’” she said.
Morrison’s answer involved helping customers understand the new procedures, getting staff used to new sanitation practices, and growing the staff’s cohesiveness through team-building activities before opening each day. She thinks the company has emerged stronger.
“I’m not saying I’d sign up for that pandemic experience again,” Morrison said, “But if you could create the perfect management boot camp where you had crazy situations every day, where you had to come together and figure out and really get in touch with your staff and be communicating all the time and building each other up … I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better growing experience.”
Customers overall have been very understanding and eager to show support in the ways they feel comfortable, whether through a seated tasting or curbside pickup, Morrison said. Fujishin’s General Manager, Teresa Moye, agreed.
“A lot of people would say, ‘I was just looking for a local business to support,’ and so they’d just stop in,” Moye said.
“We’re so busy now that I think the reservations are a necessity,” Morrison said. In addition to the reservation system, the Fujishin tasting room established seated tastings where parties are served at a table rather than at the bar to comply with health guidelines during the pandemic, and they do not have plans at the moment to resume bar service, she said.
The seated tastings are more staff-intensive, because it requires more staff to spend time at each table getting to know guests, asking them about their tastes and making recommendations, Morrison said. It is a more personal experience that is working well for both visitors and staff, she said.
Similarly, at Huston Vineyards, the company has implemented a reservation-only system and does outside seated tastings in the summer, said Gregg Alger, owner of Huston Vineyards.
“Customers seem to like it better,” he said. “And this year, our wine sales are up again, probably another double-digit growth over last year. Wine business has been good,” he said.
The recognition Canyon County wineries are enjoying now is the result of many years of effort on the part of winery owners, wine-centric organizations, such as the Idaho Wine Commission, and the people who drink the wine and sing its praises. Beverly Williamson, co-owner of Williamson Orchards and Vineyards, can remember making the first map of the wineries in the area back in the early 2000s and asking winery owners to share the maps and encourage visitors to patronize the other wineries in the area.
But even once visitors made it through the door, they often needed coaxing to give Idaho wines a chance. Customers more familiar with wine from elsewhere were skeptical of Idaho wines, Williamson said. Williamson also recalled a joke from “The Muppets Movie” in which Kermit and Miss Piggy go on a date and are served a fine wine of Idaho that was “really not classy looking,” Williamson said. It took a lot of education on the part of winemakers and the Idaho Wine Commission to educate people about the quality of local products, she said.
Despite the increased recognition, there are still some common misconceptions about Idaho wines, said Kathryn House McClaskey, founder of the House of Wine Education Laboratory, and the director of education for the Hayden Beverage Company. People may think that there are only sweet wines available, or that the quality is not going to be good, she said. However, that makes it easier to surprise people and make them feel like they have discovered something significant, she said.
“People love to find the new thing, or the unexpected thing, and I think that makes a great experience,” House McClaskey said.
Apart from the wine itself, House McClaskey cited the humbleness of the experience as one of the Sunnyslope’s most endearing factors. Visitors can often talk directly with the winemakers and the growers, without pretenses, she said.
Williamson agreed, saying that California visitors have shown more interest and less skepticism over time of the wines and the tasting experience.
“They are like, ‘Wow, this is great. This is what California was, you know, back in the ’80s and ’90s,’” Williamson said.
When the Idaho Wine Commission has sent secret shoppers to evaluate the tasting experience on the Sunnyslope Trail, one frequent piece of feedback is that “the tasting rooms are phenomenally friendly,” Williamson said.
“I think Idaho’s coming into its own personality of what our wine region looks like,” Williamson said. “You don’t have to be fancy, you just have to be good.”
Sunnyslope visitors hail from local communities as well as from neighboring states. At Fujishin, Glen and Denise Powers were taking their friend from California, Pam Baker, around the Sunnyslope area. Each member of the party was originally from California, but the Powers now live in Idaho. Glen felt that Sunnyslope wines are fairly comparable, while Denise felt that there is something different about Idaho wines, in terms of the types of wine available and the region itself.
The Sunnyslope area is the closest wine region to northern Utah, Alger said, making it a top destination for the state’s residents, who are not allowed to buy alcohol from outside of their state in Utah, Alger said. Utahans will often visit for the weekend, and stock up on cases of wine, he said.
“We come up at least three to four times a year,” said Heidi Oettinger, who is from the Ogden area of Utah, and who was playing cornhole with her friends on the lawn next to the Williamsons tasting room. She and her friends, also from Utah, typically visit several wineries each trip.
“I can honestly say, until they told me, I did not think of wine in Idaho,” said Josh Johnston, a friend of Oettinger's, “so it’s very interesting that wineries are very prevalent here.” He called the area a “hidden gem.”
Visitors to the Sunnyslope region have a lot to look forward to.
"We are going to see more wineries open and vineyards planted," said Moya Shatz Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wines Commission, in an emailed statement. "I think wineries and consumers are going to veer away from traditional tastings," she said. "We will see more events at wineries and more unique experiences."