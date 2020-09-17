CALDWELL — In April, Michael Williamson of Williamson Orchard and Vineyards told the Idaho Press that the effects of the coronavirus "feel like a temporary thing" and that most wineries are "seeing how long we can hold our breath until this blows over.”
On Thursday, the novel coronavirus pandemic had not yet blown over, and smoke from wildfires in Idaho, California, Oregon and Washington had blown in — both posing negative impacts to the Sunnyslope wine region near Caldwell.
From a farming standpoint, Williamson said, work has been the same despite the virus.
"We have been moving forward with a kind of normality," he said.
Sales, however, have been down, he said. The winery had a particularly rough July, but in August it was able to reopen the tasting room and host socially distanced events.
Williamson Orchard and Vineyards has hosted some dinners picnic style, where people can purchase food or bring their own to sit in the vineyards. The winery is also hosting a vineyard education tour later this month, where people will be outside and can socially distance while learning about wine grapes.
Moya Shatz Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission, said wineries that are innovative with how they combat low sales are likely to succeed and maintain the health of the industry in Idaho.
Despite some successes, Dolsby said restaurant sales are down for wineries, though many are able to make that up in direct sales to customers.
A decline in tourism in the region because of the virus has also hit wineries hard, Dolsby said, though she believes Idaho's wine industry is safe for at least the immediate future.
Dolsby does worry about the long-term impacts on wine quality from the wildfire smoke infiltrating the Treasure Valley.
"It is going to be interesting to see the smoke taint on the grapes," she said.
Smoke taint occurs when vineyards are exposed to smoke, and it usually results in a smoky, burnt, cigarette flavor, said Kathryn House, founder of House of Wine, a Boise-based wine lab, wine education classroom and consultation business.
She said smoke taint has been common in the West Coast following consistent summers with fires and smoke.
"As grapes ripen they become sensitive to it," House said, adding that early September is usually a time when some grapes ripen.
She said many farmers may decide to harvest their fruit earlier this year to avoid impacts from the smoke. Instead of a ripe red wine from the harvest, a grower may choose to make a rosé, she said.
Smoke taint is not the only concern as farmers prepare to harvest grapes — the health of farmworkers is also at stake.
"It is kind of strenuous work," Williamson said. "When the fruit has to come off, it has to come off."
Williamson said the vineyard can do some machine harvest on really smokey days, but for the most part he and other workers are required to work despite the smoke.