SUNDAY
PIKnic at the Park, hosted by Protect Idaho Kids Foundation is a free weekly event to feed food insecure children every Sunday until Aug. 30. Event organizers state there will be social distancing and other COVID-19 health practices. PIKnic at the Park is noon to 2 p.m. at Anne Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. Adults accompanying children will be served, according to a press release. Each person with a ticket will be given a pre-packaged lunch consisting of a sandwich, fruit, chips and a drink. Lunches can be taken home or eaten at the park as long as COVID-19 restrictions are observed. Life’s Kitchen prepares the food.
Tickets are free but required to provide a count for the number of lunches needed. Tickets are available at protectidahokids.org or by calling 208-761-5695.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, noon, Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Online — July Kids Book Club — Finding Orion, 10 a.m., Rediscovered Books Zoom event.
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — SNAG (Starting New At Golf), 10 a.m., Ridgecrest Golf Club, 3730 Ridgecrest Drive.
Nampa — Youth Painting, 11 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Garden City — Touch A Truck, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W. Hidden Springs Drive.
Online — Tween Book Talks Online, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Youth Tennis 101, 6 p.m., Skyview High School, 1303 E. Greenhurst Road.
Online — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
All Day
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Nampa — Swimming Lessons, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
TUESDAY
Meridian — Superhero STEM Camps, 10 a.m., Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Teen Hangout, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers' Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek, with live music, starts at 6 p.m.
Nampa — Free ATV/UTV Training, 6 p.m., Deer Flat and Perch roads. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Boise — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., theCabinidaho.org.
Boise — Pivot…Don’t Panic! With New York Times Bestselling Author Jon Acuff, 7 p.m., Eventbrite.com.
Online — Zoom — Writer's Workshop with Andrew Bobrow-Strain, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Recreation
Nampa — Archery, through Nampa Bow Chiefs
Nampa — Junior Golf Clinics, Centennial Golf Course
WEDNESDAY
Online — Idaho Job Corps Information Meeting and Tour — Nampa, 2 p.m.
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 5 p.m., The Aldape Bootstompers opens for headliner Jeff Crosby. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al's, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.