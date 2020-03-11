SUN VALLEY — The show, as they say, will go on.
Six hours after Treefort officials announced the music festival is being postponed until September, the Sun Valley Film Festival,also citing coronavirus concerns, announced major changes "in an effort to reduce the size of public gatherings," according to a press release. The festival is scheduled for March 18 - 22.
The biggest change is a postponed Friday night party, Main Street Salutes, a free event that was expected to draw large crowds. It has been postponed to 2021.
The festival's film screenings and programs are slated to go on as originally planned in small private venues.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations, the festival will add sanitation stations, increase the frequency of cleaning high traffic areas, such as doorknobs, railings, bathrooms and tables at venues, as well as wipe surfaces with cleaning products "that are effective against common disease-causing organisms," said the release. The festival also said all microphones would be sanitized in between panels and talks.
No special guests are attending the event from outside of the United States and the majority of attendees are typically from Blaine County and the southern Idaho region, said festival organizers.
For those pass and ticket holders who do not want to attend this year due to COVID-19, SVFF will provide them a "raincheck" to use at the festival's 10th anniversary event in 2021.
“I applaud all of the efforts and preventative measures being taken by the festival organizers and others to ensure this event, which is such a jewel for our community, happens safely for all involved,” said Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks.
For updates, go to the website at sunfalleyfilmfestival.org.