SUN VALLEY — The show, it seems, will not go on.
Sun Valley Film Festival released a statement Thursday that this year's festival would be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s Festival. The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision. We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021,” stated Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan.
The news comes one day after Treefort officials announced the music festival is being postponed until September.
The press release goes on to say that festival staff will "communicate next steps with its supporters, partners, pass and ticket holders as soon as possible."
For updates, go to the website at sunfalleyfilmfestival.org.