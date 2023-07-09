Downtown Boise is starting July off with orange cones, hard hats and road work.
The biggest downtown project is on Idaho Street, extending from Broadway Avenue to 16th Street. The project began on July 5 and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
The purpose for the road closure is “roadway improvements” according to the Ada County Highway District’s RITA webpage. Closures from Front Street to State Street on 15th and 16th streets will span the same amount of time. Road work will primarily take place at night.
Grove Street is also closed from 12th Street to 10th Street from an underground project that began in November 2022 and is expected to finish by the end of August.
Upcoming closures in downtown this week that don’t necessarily pertain to construction include Jefferson, 6th, 9th and Bannock streets for the Boise Twilight Criterium bike race on Saturday.
Downtown isn’t the only place that’s being gripped by summer construction.
It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that south Boise has been undergoing some intense construction in recent months. Back in March, southern Boise was swimming with orange coned construction — much of which was utility work. Now, Veolia has begun construction on Five Mile Road.
According to Madeline Wyatt, manager of communications and community relations at Veolia, construction on Five Mile Road is set to continue until spring 2024.
Several months ago, Veolia began installing two miles of large diameter transmission main on Five Mile, from Seneca Drive to Sandpiper Street.
“We’re doing it in phases,” Wyatt said. “We’re just trying to break it up so that it’s as least burdensome as possible. That being said, I personally live in South County and so this affects me directly, and I get it.”
The phases technique allows for construction to take place in different sections of the road, so parts of the road will be in use, while others will not. The construction, Wyatt said, is all about planning for an emergency.
“We have water mains in this area and we wanted to make sure that those infrastructure has enough support for fire flow protection for the demands in that area,” Wyatt said. “This (construction) is simply because we wanted stronger resiliency for the water supply in the area.”
The main will to increase water supply and improve water quality, Wyatt said. South and central Boise will directly experience the improvements. If a large transmission main were to go down, the new main would allow water to come in from a different area, rather than leaving residents without water, Wyatt said.
Over two decades ago, Veolia purchased existing wells and delivery infrastructure to provide more quality groundwater to the area, preparing to service southern Ada County better in the coming years.
