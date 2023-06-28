Those pleasurable 70- and 80-degree days that have permeated the Treasure Valley in recent months? They appear to be a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.
Temperatures this weekend are expected to bring the summer-time heat, with forecasts touching in the upper-90s – 95 on Friday, followed by 99 and 98 on Saturday and Sunday, and then 95 on Monday. They will taper down to the lower-90s later next week.
In large part, the reason for heat moving in is simply it’s that time of year, when the calendar flips to July and August.
There is also a “heat dome” which started in Texas and is moving to various parts of the United States. While the southern sector of the country is predominantly feeling the impacts of that, the West and North will be as well.
“It has a little to do with it,” said Les Colin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. “Part of that heat dome will be pushed westward and towards the southwestern states and then expand towards us. Part of that is coming our way, yes.”
Colin said this summer is expected to be hotter than normal in western Idaho. Colin said that the normal high temperatures of 92-93 degrees in July and about 90 degrees in August are forecasted to be a couple degrees higher this year.
With temperatures rising it’s important to remember safety considerations, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and outdoor workers.
According to the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here are some tips to prevent heat-related illness:
Slow down: Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest times of day.
Dress for summer: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
Eat light: Choose easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack and do not leave it sitting in the sun.
Wear sunscreen: Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool down and stay hydrated. If you go outdoors, protect yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen.
Drink plenty of water: Do this even if you don’t feel thirsty. Conversely, alcoholic or caffeinated beverages will have the opposite effect and dehydrate you.
Use air conditioners: Spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls or libraries if you do not have a home unit.
Use portable electric fans: They exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
Do not leave children in cars: Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with the windows cracked open. Children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying.