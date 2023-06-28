Hot Weather (copy)

This weekend could be a good one to cool off at a local fountain. Here, some youngsters enjoy that amenity at the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Those pleasurable 70- and 80-degree days that have permeated the Treasure Valley in recent months? They appear to be a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to bring the summer-time heat, with forecasts touching in the upper-90s – 95 on Friday, followed by 99 and 98 on Saturday and Sunday, and then 95 on Monday. They will taper down to the lower-90s later next week.

