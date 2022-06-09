Bogus Basin’s summer operations are about to get underway.
Attractions including the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, Basin Gravity Park, scenic chair rides on the Deer Point and Morningstar lifts, gem panning, bike rentals and food and drink offerings will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, according to a Bogus Basin press release.
Food and beverage offerings, featuring the Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse menu, will be available for purchase in the ICCU Base Area Plaza, the release said. Simplot Lodge will open Saturdays and Sundays for food and beverage service throughout the summer.
Summer operations were supposed to begin during Memorial Day weekend, but rain and snow prompted officials to postpone opening day, the release said.
Bogus Basin will be open from Friday-Sunday until seven-day-a-week operations begin Friday, June 17; that day, the climbing wall, bungee trampoline and summer tubing are expected to open for the summer.
Daily summer hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hiking and biking access to Bogus Basin’s trail system, including the popular Around the Mountain and Elk Meadows trails, remains inaccessible due to snowpack and wet, muddy conditions, the release said. Additionally, there will be no hiking down from the top of Deer Point chairlift this weekend. Guests are advised to ride the chairlift back down to the base area after taking in the views at the top. Trail conditions are better off the Morning Star chairlift, where out-and-back hiking is accessible from Brewer’s Byway to Elk Meadows.
Full summer operations will continue through Aug. 21. The area will remain open Fridays-Sundays from Aug. 26-Sept. 2 and Saturdays-Sundays only from Sept. 10-Oct. 2.
Free community events will take place throughout the summer, including:
- Music on the Mountain, (June 25, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3),
- Yoga on the Mountain, 10 a.m.–11:00 a.m. (Saturdays-Sundays from June 18-Sept. 4)
- Yoga on the Mountain, 6:30 p.m.–-7:30 p.m. (Thursdays from June 23-Aug. 18)
- Music on the Patio, 2 p.m.–5 p.m. (June 18-19, June 26, July 3, July 9-10, July 16-17, July 24, July 30-31, Aug. 7, Aug. 13-14, Aug. 21, Aug. 27-28, Sept. 4-5)
Summer season chairlift passes and day tickets are available for purchase and pick-up at the mountain ticket office. For complete information on events, activities, season passes, tickets and more, visit bogusbasin.org or call 208-332-5100.