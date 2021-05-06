BOISE — SUEZ, the French company that delivers water to nearly 100,000 Ada County homes and commercial buildings, is increasing its rates by nearly 9%.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Thursday announced it approved a settlement agreement between SUEZ and its customers that will allow the utility to raise rates by 8.75% over a two-year period. The percentage represents an increase in revenue of $3.99 million.
SUEZ initially proposed to raise rates by 22.3%, which would have increased its revenue by $10.2 million annually. The company in February entered settlement negotiations with customers and stakeholders, who agreed to an 8.75% increase.
The settlement agreement, approved by the commission on April 30, includes a phase-in of the rate increase. Customers will see a 3.55% increase as of May 1, which represents increased revenues of $1.62 million in the first year. On May 1, 2022, rates will increase by 5.2%, representing a $2.37 million increase in the second year.
As part of the settlement, SUEZ agreed to file an updated depreciation study with its next general rates case, undertake a load study and broaden public outreach efforts that include hosting public workshops related to water quality and resource planning. The company also agreed to examine its low-income assistance program, including participation and future opportunities.
In its order issued last week, the commission acknowledged customer concerns regarding discolored water on the Boise Bench. It encouraged SUEZ to continue with efforts to implement solutions that would address the discolored water, and SUEZ agreed to keep commission staff informed of the efforts.
For more information about the commission’s approval of the rate increase, visit puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/6543.