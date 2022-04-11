On April 8, temperatures in the Treasure Valley reached into the upper 70s. On Sunday morning, it was snowing.
The Treasure Valley’s sudden drop in temperature this week is leaving some residents confused. However, this change in weather is normal for springtime in the area, according to Idaho’s National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Smith.
Smith said the sudden change in climate is primarily just because springtime weather in Idaho is largely unpredictable and fickle.
“Between the winter and the spring we are seeing some pretty strong systems drop out of the north, which causes our temperatures to increase ahead of them,” Smith said. “None of this is unusual for this time of year.”
Usually, Smith said, there is snow in April due to the transition between winter and spring.
April historically has the second-most precipitation days per month in the Boise area, with the region averaging nearly 14 rain days during this time, according to the website weather-us.com. The average April snowfall in the Treasure Valley is 0.08 inches, according to the website. The average high April temperature is 56 degrees while the low is 38, the website’s data shows.
Last April, there was no snowfall in the region, however.
“Most years we do have at least some snow in it. Usually the average is about 85% of all Aprils have at least a trace of snow,” Smith said.
The rest of the week is shaping up to still be cold, with 40-degree daytime temperatures predicted and scattered snow showers in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to kick back into the 50s by the weekend.