Due to major mechanical issues, Saturday's Idaho Press will be delivered several hours late. A PDF version of Saturday's newspaper is available by clicking here.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ SUNDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
