GARDEN CITY — What the Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Boise Hawks Stadium and now-defunct Les Bois Park could look like in a decade is being debated and imagined by the Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee.
Three subcommittees are working on possible futures for the 247-acre Expo Idaho off Chinden Boulevard and Glenwood Street in Garden City.
The sports complex subcommittee on Monday brainstormed about the potential for an archery complex, combined minor league baseball and professional soccer team stadium, condos, multistory parking garage, dog park, fishing pond, RV park and fitness area.
These ideas are not set in stone; the Citizens' Advisory Committee will bring their ideas to the Ada County Board of Commissioners, which will make the final determination later this year. The committee launched in November and was slated for a six-month working period, until the COVID-19 crisis pushed back the committee's schedule.
The other two subcommittees are primarily focused on multiuse development and the fairgrounds.
All subcommittees are agreed on keeping a park, natural space and the Boise Greenbelt as part of the Expo Idaho landscape, and at least one subcommittee has suggested moving Lady Bird Park, located at the intersection of Glenwood and Chinden, next to the Greenbelt.
This process has been a long time in the making. Since Les Bois Park stopped racing horses in 2015, that acreage and the entire Expo Idaho site, which includes the fairgrounds and the Boise Hawks baseball stadium, has been under consideration for other potential uses.