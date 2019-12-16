BOISE — Effectively ending family homelessness is a distant dream in many communities, but local officials believe it could be within reach for Ada County.
Last month, a study from Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute found that heavy investment in prevention combined with increased spending on supportive housing could end the wait list for housing services for families in Idaho’s most populous county by 2025.
The goal city officials and local nonprofits are chasing is to get Ada County’s list of families waiting for housing assistance to “functional zero,” meaning for every family that asks for help, another one is immediately housed. If this “functional zero” is reached, no family would wait for services and spend weeks or months in emergency shelters, but would find a roof over their head as quickly as possible instead.
At any given time, 200 or more Ada County families with children are experiencing homelessness. They spend an average of just over five months without a place of their own before they are stably housed, according to the IPI study.
Outgoing Boise Mayor Dave Bieter, in his September State of the City address, laid out the ambitious goal of ending family homelessness in Boise. At the time, he did not provide any details on how it could be accomplished, but the city’s plans for a countywide public-private partnership to scale up homelessness services is coming into focus.
Wyatt Schroeder, Boise’s director of community partnerships, said the aim is to beef up the county’s response system to the point where everyone who needs help can get it immediately.
“Someone always says, ‘You’re not going to have a world where someone doesn’t experience homelessness,'” he said. “Of course not, but you build your system capacity so when someone comes in, someone goes out.”
Mayor-elect Lauren McLean said she reviewed the report and is enthusiastic of the idea of both preventing families from falling into homelessness and helping those living already in the shelters to find a place of their own, but she did not give a definitive answer on if she planned to take a different course than Bieter's after she takes office on Jan. 7.
“With any new administration, of course you’re going to ask questions,” McLean said in a phone interview. “I’ve sat down with housing staff already. We’ll be doing that again next week, and we can have a conversation about how we can best meet the goals of ending family homelessness.”
THE COST
The central question of the IPI study, after finding out if ending family homelessness in Ada County was even possible, was how much it would cost. Using data from a 287 households that were experiencing homelessness between May 1, 2017, and June 30, 2019, IPI researchers were able to put an estimated total cost for the entire public and private social services system to end family homelessness by 2025 at roughly $13.7 million over five years. This number only includes social services, not the cost of building more affordable housing.
However, this does not mean the city of Boise will be spending $13.7 million. Schroeder said this number represents the total cost spent by all of the nonprofits and social service agencies in the county, which includes the current overall cost. The city is working to find out what is the gap is between what is currently being spent on housing homeless families and the $13.7 million calculated by IPI.
According to materials about the project on the Dec. 17 city council agenda, the amount the campaign needs to raise is $8.4 million.
Schroeder said this number might give some people in the community sticker shock, but it is only a little more expensive than maintaining the status quo. IPI analyzed what it would cost the entire county’s social services system if it continued using the same methodology to assist those experiencing homelessness, which totaled $11.9 million over the same five-year period.
Prevention, which can be cash assistance to help a family catch up on bills to avoid an eviction or a mediation with a landlord to fix a communication problem, is what Schroeder wants to invest in. Another major component of this program is to two? or is a verb missing here? pilot programs to keep people in their housing already, including the possibility of a landlord mitigation fund to pay for any potential damage done to a property by a resident recently experiencing homelessness who is housed through any of these programs.
“If the heart argument doesn’t work, then what’s the head argument?” Schroeder said, about the need to encourage landlords to rent to those coming out of living on the street.
The city is fleshing out the details of its plan to end family homelessness. Currently the first phase of the plan might focus on finding preventive methods that work in the hopes of preventing roughly six families a month from going into homelessness, and in turn saving the cost of two case managers doing initial assessments. These funds could be reinvested in other case managers to help do more supportive housing for clients, which helps place residents and provides wraparound services for residents experiencing homelessness after they have found a place to live.
If prevention doesn’t work, the next step is what social workers call “rapid response,” which gives families who have been briefly homeless the quick hand up they need. According to Schroeder, 90% of families experiencing homelessness in Ada County are finding themselves without a roof over their head for the first time.
“(These families) might be able to move relatively rapidly back into housing,” he said. “Maybe all you need is the deposit and first month’s rent and some light budgeting and case management work to get you in there. You don’t need nine months of services.”
Schroeder said another possible element of the plan is to get property owners and developers interested in the effort to voluntarily set aside units for families being helped out of homelessness. This would not be a requirement, which means it would get around Idaho's bans on rent control and mandates that new developments have a certain percentage of affordable units.
The IPI study found if Ada County does not change course with a different strategy, the wait list for families will continue to grow from the current 200 or so families to 385 families in five years, considering the Treasure Valley's rapid population growth.
“(If we did not change strategies), at the end of it we would still have a list of 385 families waiting for our service,” Schroeder said. “That number would double because of growth, and we wouldn't get smarter and intentional.”
Families and individuals waiting for housing services are all placed on one list through Our Path Home, a program run by CATCH, Inc. that coordinates homelessness services in Ada County. This is a single entry point for people experiencing homelessness looking for help launched in 2017, which prevents those in need from having to go to multiple agencies to be placed on multiple waiting lists before receiving assistance.
The funds necessary to end family homelessness would come from a variety of places, including the private sector. Schroeder said the goal is to launch a public campaign, fundraise for the collective goal all in one place, and farm out the donations to different nonprofits working toward this goal, including Jesse Tree, CATCH and others.
Ada County's government has another feasibility study underway to see how much interest there is in the community to raise funds for the campaign to end family homelessness. It is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
PREVENTION
Stopping people from becoming homeless in the first place is the core of this strategy, because the longer a family goes without a permanent home of their own the more expensive helping them get back on their feet gets. According to data on the same set of families who entered the system between May 1, 2017, and June 30, 2019, mentioned previously, it cost $1,305 to do homeless prevention for 17 households. On the other hand, long-term rapid rehousing, which includes rental assistance and wraparound services to help a family recovering from experiencing homelessness, cost $5,973 per household.
Jesse Tree, a nonprofit specializing in rental assistance to help prevent evictions, is proposed to be a major player in this effort. The group’s executive director, Ali Rabe, is optimistic about the possibility of effectively ending family homelessness.
“We’ve done a lot of research and broken down our numbers in terms of how many people are calling and what the gap is, and so I think the numbers are right, and I think the timing is right,” Rabe said. “The number of people currently experiencing homelessness right now is still not so bad that we can’t address it.”
'REALISTIC' ABOUT THE ISSUES
Not every nonprofit in Boise is as optimistic. Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of emergency shelter Interfaith Sanctuary, said the idea of the city focusing so much resources on prevention and only one group of residents experiencing homelessness is troubling.
“We’re going to prioritize ending family homelessness and move funding to prevention," she said, "and it feels like they’re turning their back on the very people who became homeless because of the things we're not doing great yet — because of access to care, access to affordable housing, access to affordable housing and access to fair wages."
Peterson-Stigers said her organization isn’t opposed to prevention, but wants the city to not discount the difficulties facing people who have lost their housing and the barriers keeping them without a home.
“Interfaith Sanctuary is very supportive of the idea of prevention, but we’re also very realistic in knowing based on conditions right now with the lack of control over rental property increases and the consistent challenges with transportation and affordable housing, we’re a really necessary piece of this story and I think the most important role of our shelters is to reduce the trauma … as quickly as possible,” Peterson-Stigers said.
Schroeder agreed that shelters were an essential part of the equation to help residents experiencing homelessness, because they solve an immediate need for housing when people are in crisis. But, he said, shelters are not a long-term solution.
“For too long, we — and I mean the largest we, including Boise, Ada County, Idaho and the country — assumed we could shelter our way outside of homelessness,” he said. “There is not an example of this in the entire country.”