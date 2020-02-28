BOISE — Well over 100 high school and middle school students from an array of area schools filled the Idaho Capitol rotunda Friday afternoon to protest in favor of transgender rights and object to two bills that passed the Idaho House in recent days.
HB 500 forbids transgender women and girls from competing in school sports on women’s teams; HB 509 directly defies a federal court order, forbidding Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates to match their gender identities.
Jenefar Paul, a senior at Mountain View High School, said, “If our legislators are not going to fight for the rights of transgender people in our state, we will.”
The 18-year-old led the sign-carrying crowd of students in chants of “Our house, our people, our rights” and “Trans girls are girls, trans boys are boys, trans people are people.”
The protest came as a new Idaho Attorney General’s Office opinion on HB 509 was released, finding that if passed, it likely would land the state in a costly, losing lawsuit, with taxpayers on the hook for potential attorney fee awards that “could exceed $1 million.”
“Litigation of this nature is likely to be extremely expensive for the state because an award of attorney fees against the state is likely,” wrote Brian Kane, assistant chief deputy attorney general. Kane also identified other legal problems with the bill.
An earlier opinion deemed HB 500 constitutionally problematic on numerous grounds.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, a lawyer who requested the attorney general's analysis, said both bills are unconstitutional. "The Legislature needs to legislate, not litigate," he said.
The young student protesters carried signs with slogans including, “Everyone deserves to thrive in Idaho,” “Stop the Hate Slate,” “Trans Lives Matter” and “We’re here, we’re queer, why don’t you get it by now?”
Asked how she pulled together the rally, Paul said, “I just made an Instagram post, and people started sharing it. Everyone just kept posting about it, and it spread like wildfire.”
She noted that many students in the West Ada School District didn’t have class Friday due to a teacher prep day.
Tanisha Newton of the ACLU of Idaho said, “We’re all trying to rally together to protect our LGBTQ+ siblings.” She joined Paul to help organize the rally, along with a Riverstone International School student who made a petition for the protesters to sign.
Paul said a few college students participated, but it was mostly middle and high school students. “No one over 30,” she said with a smile.
Lawmakers were considering a third legislative proposal on transgender issues, aimed at making it a felony for doctors in Idaho to provide transgender care, including hormone treatment and surgery, to anyone under 18. That bill was pulled earlier this week, a day after hundreds of people turned out for a hearing on it, ranging from clergy members to medical professionals to transgender Idahoans; nearly all strongly opposed the bill.