MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide where four people were found dead on King Road near the University of Idaho campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon.

All four victims were University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department identified them Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum. 

